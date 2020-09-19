Fuel tanker goes up in flames at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State.

This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt.

Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a tanker with unknown registration number conveying PMS lost control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt.

However, the casualty cannot be ascertained at the moment.

DG/CEO, LRTs, the LASG Fire Service, LRU Fire Unit, Police and LASTMA are responders at the scene working together to curb the inferno from escalating further and…