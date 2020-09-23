AfCTA Sec-Gen raises concern over possible losses

Secretary-General African Continental Free Trade Area, His Excellency, Mr. Wamkele Keabetswe Mene has said the success of AfCTA would largely depend on the shared benefits by all African states.

Mena said this during a courtesy call to the President of the Senate in Abuja, pointing out that smaller countries are rather disturbed that AcFTA may not positively impact on their economies.

He said AfCTA has the potential to lift over 100 million Africans but there are challenges that must be surmounted, this he stressed should be taken seriously to promote inclusiveness in the African economy.

This he said would make AfCTA fail in the continent and it behoves on the bigger economies of Africa to…