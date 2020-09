Tribune Online

Aisha Buhari donates medicals to hospital, relief items to flood victims in Kogi

THE wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Thursday donated medical items to Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH) Lokoja through her pet project, ”Future Assured”. The Nigeria’s first lady also donated relief items to victims of flood disaster in some communities at the IDPs’ camps in Koton-karfe and Lokoja Local Government Areas. The wife […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune