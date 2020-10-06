



Tribune Online

Five months after, Buni reels out APC committee’s achievements

Yobe State governor and chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary National National Convention Committee, Mallam Mai Mala Buni has said he was determined to ensure that more chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) defect to the ruling party. He made the disclosure on Tuesday while inaugurating Reconciliation and Election Committee for Bayelsa Central […]

Five months after, Buni reels out APC committee’s achievements

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune