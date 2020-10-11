



Tribune Online

Apapa gridlock: Maritime workers threaten strike, give 21 days ultimatum

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has identified four shipping companies largely responsible for the gridlock caused by heavy-duty trucks on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway; leading to negative economic consequences at the Tin-Can and Apapa ports. The union has, therefore, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal and Lagos State governments to call these companies to […]

Apapa gridlock: Maritime workers threaten strike, give 21 days ultimatum

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune