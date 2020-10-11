Gunmen kill another police officer, market leader in Delta

Barely four days after the killing of Corporal Etaga Stanley during #ENDSARS protest at Ughelli, another police cop was, on Sunday, killed by gunmen at Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State. This is just as suspected assassins have reportedly killed the chairman of Udu Harbour Market in Udu Local Government Area of […]

