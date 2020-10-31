



Tribune Online

Akeredolu to Ondo people: Surrender illegal arms, ammunition within seven days

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged all those in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition to return them within seven days. The governor who granted the grace of seven days within which all those in possession of illegal arms and ammunition must turn in such, saying the seven days period of grace commences […]

Akeredolu to Ondo people: Surrender illegal arms, ammunition within seven days

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune