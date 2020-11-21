Corruption allegations at anti-graft agency an abomination, says Buhari

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Corruption allegations at anti-graft agency an abomination, says Buhari

Corruption allegation, Buhari welcomes international partnerships, Buhari congratulates Emir of Zazzau, SDGs implementation,N8.9bn COVID19 medical allowance, Buhari to replace vision 20:2020, Too much bitter squabbles, Buhari condoles with families, N2.6trn economic sustainability plan, EC approves N8.49bn for procurement of COVID-19 testing kits, 2020 budget,Buhari, kidnap, terrorist, Southern Kaduna, vengeful killings, presidency FG flags-off house Borno State, 5th anniversary: Buhari’s coming saved Nigeria, Buhari, 41 non-career ambassadors

President Buhari has expressed his desire to make Nigeria a country that has no tolerance for corruption, but one where the menace is vigorously battled, describing as abomination allegations of corruption in the commission. He said: “Corruption is present in all countries. Some Governments treat it with levity. Some fight it all the time. I […]

Corruption allegations at anti-graft agency an abomination, says Buhari
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR