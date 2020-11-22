Again, Zamfara gov rescues 11 kidnapped victims without paying ransom

Zamfara gov rescues victims

Governor of Zamfara State , Bello Matawalle has again facilitated the unconditional released of 11 kidnapped victims without ransom. In a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin Magaji on Sunday said the was possible through the carrot and stick approach of the governor. Governor received the rescued kidnapped victims […]

