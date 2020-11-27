



Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese road contractor, injure another in Ekiti

Gunmen on Friday evening shot dead a policeman and kidnapped a Chinese handling the new Ado-Iyin road in Ekiti State. The gunmen, according to sources, attacked two Chinese nationals in the Ado-Ekiti end of the new road and shot dead a policeman in their entourage. It was gathered that while one Chinese was abducted, the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune