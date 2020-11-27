Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese road contractor, injure another in Ekiti

Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese road contractor, injure another in Ekiti

Headliners
-
0
Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese road contractor, injure another in Ekiti


Tribune Online
Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese road contractor, injure another in Ekiti

gunmen

Gunmen on Friday evening shot dead a policeman and kidnapped a Chinese handling the new Ado-Iyin road in Ekiti State. The gunmen, according to sources, attacked two Chinese nationals in the Ado-Ekiti end of the new road and shot dead a policeman in their entourage. It was gathered that while one Chinese was abducted, the […]

Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese road contractor, injure another in Ekiti
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv