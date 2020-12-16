



Oyetola 2nd year anniversary: Philanthropist donates school supplies to primary school pupils in Osogbo

A philanthropist and Osun politician, Prince Olaniyan Ademola Akeem, recently donated school supplies to primary school pupils in Osogbo. Olaniyan Akeem , who is also the Osogbo West LCDA Chairmanship Aspirant, presented the items to the pupils to complement Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s second year anniversary of good governance and proper representation in the state.s Speaking […]

