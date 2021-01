Tribune Online

FCMB appoints Yemisi Edun acting managing director

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced that Yemisi Edun will act as managing director, while the Managing Director, Adam Nuru, proceeds on leave. This is according to a statement from the management of FCMB. It stated, “In line with normal corporate practice, Mrs Yemisi Edun is acting as the managing director of FCMB in […]

FCMB appoints Yemisi Edun acting managing director

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune