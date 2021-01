Tribune Online

JAMB vows to prosecute admission offenders

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has vowed that stringent measures will be taken to prosecute any institution or candidate that is found to have breached the nation’s admission code of operation. The board said these measures include ensuring that offenders are prosecuted by the security agencies once a prima facie case is established […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune