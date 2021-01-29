



Tribune Online

Femi Adefope wins Travellers’ Travel Personality of the Decade as Eko Hotels wins Hotel of the Decade

DESPITE the traumatic business activities experienced by the tourism industry and its value chains, the Travellers Magazine was out of the hard time able to recognse some exceptional stakeholders whose innovativeness stood them out during the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement by the Publisher, Travellers Magazine/Atqnews, Mr Ikechi Uko, reads“We plan to host our first event […]

Femi Adefope wins Travellers’ Travel Personality of the Decade as Eko Hotels wins Hotel of the Decade

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune