Why we aren’t banking on FG alone for COVID-19 vaccines —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in this interview on ‘Sunday Politics,’ a live television programme anchored by Channels Television’s Kayode Okikiolu, speaks on sundry issues affecting the state.

I remember sitting here last year Christmas Eve telling our viewers that you had just recovered from COVID-19; it seems like a perfect Christmas present. And there is this saying that if you can recover from COVID-19, then you can handle anything and come out victorious. Having recovered as a starter, is that how you feel that you can take on anything and come out victorious?

It is not about the way one feels because COVID-19 presented itself differently for different patients….