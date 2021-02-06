



Oyo Rep, Akinremi, wants united front against insecurity in Oyo

The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Olaide Akinremi (Jagaban), has decried insecurity in Oyo State and called for all hands to be on deck to successfully checkmate the security challenges. In a statement entitled: “On the rising insecurity incidents in Oyo State”, Akinremi Jagaban said it was lamentable […]

