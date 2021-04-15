



LAUTECH emerges outstanding state university

LADOKE Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has emerged the outstanding state-owned university of the year. This was declared at the Southwest Nigeria Excellence Awards (SNEAwards) programme which was held through the virtual means on Friday last week. On the outstanding list, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, emerged the outstanding public university of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune