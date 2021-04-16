



Tribune Online

JUST IN: Gov Makinde orders LAUTECH VC to step aside, hand over to ‘next officer in rank’

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered the Vice Chancellor, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Professor Michael Ologunde, to step aside till further notice. Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, conveyed the governor’s directive in a press release issued on Friday evening. The LAUTECH vice chancellor was […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune