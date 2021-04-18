Obiano to rebuild school destroyed by windstorm in Anambra community

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State promised to rebuild Father Joseph Memorial High School, destroyed by a windstorm at Aguleri Community, in Anambra East local government area of the state. The President of Old Boys Association of Father Joseph Memorial High School, Aguleri, Doctor Emman Ude-Akpeh, who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Awka, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

