Tribune Online

The perfect yoghurt parfait

Parfait is a rich dessert made with whipped cream, eggs, and fruit. It is different from yoghurt, so one can make parfait by boiling cream, egg, sugar and syrup while still adding yoghurt. Yogurt Parfait recipe is a simple breakfast or snack that starts with a thick and creamy yogurt layered with homemade granola and […]

The perfect yoghurt parfait

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune