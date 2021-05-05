



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,215. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. "34 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Enugu-19, Lagos-13, FCT-1, Kaduna-1."

Nigeria records 34 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,215

Source: Nigerian Tribune