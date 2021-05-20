



Tribune Online

Gwarzo LG raises alarm over influx of miners from Zamfara

The chairman of Gwarzo Local Government Council, Alhaji Bashir Abdullahi Kutama, has raised the alarm over an influx of illegal miners from Zamfara State into his territory for mining activities. This was just as the chairman who had earlier introduced profiling of migrants residing in the area, directed traditional leaders to constitute security watch groups […]

Gwarzo LG raises alarm over influx of miners from Zamfara

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune