Gwarzo LG raises alarm over influx of miners from Zamfara
The chairman of Gwarzo Local Government Council, Alhaji Bashir Abdullahi Kutama, has raised the alarm over an influx of illegal miners from Zamfara State into his territory for mining activities. This was just as the chairman who had earlier introduced profiling of migrants residing in the area, directed traditional leaders to constitute security watch groups […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune