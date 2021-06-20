



External forces behind secessionist agitators in Nigeria — Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has made a shocking revelation that some external forces are behind those agitating for the break up of Nigeria across ethnic lines. Fayemi said that the agitations were part of calculated plans by external forces in collaboration with their conspirators in the country to disintegrate Nigeria and cause an […]

