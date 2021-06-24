Anambra: APGA declares Soludo standard-bearer

AHEAD of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has declared former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, as the winner of the party’s primary election.  The exercise took place at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Anambra State capital, on Wednesday.  Soludo, […]

