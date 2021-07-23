Eid-al-Adha: Foundation distributes cow, ram meat to 13,850

No fewer than 13,850 poor and physically challenged people from across the country benefitted from the cow, ram and goat meat which was distributed by the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) towards the celebration of this year’s Eid-al-Adha.

A field officer of the foundation, Mujeedah AbdulAleem, disclosed this during such distribution ceremonies in Zaria and Kaduna, in Kaduna State.

AbdulAleem, who said the distributions, which were carried out by the foundation, in corroboration with the Human Appeal, noted that 70 cows, 1,000 rams and 28 goats were distributed in 120 centres across the country.

According to her, the beneficiaries included elderly persons, the physically challenged and…