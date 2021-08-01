IGP recommends suspension of Abba Kyari over Hushpuppi’s million-dollar fraud

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has recommended the immediate suspension of Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), from the Service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigations against him.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a 9999 of Police CP.

The super cop was indicted by U.S. authorities as part of the investigation of alleged fraudster, Mr Abbas, popularly , popular known as Hushpuppi.

According to the statement, “he IGP, in his letter to the Police…