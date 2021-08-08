Sit at home, forfeit your August salary, Anambra govt tells workers

Anambra State Government has threatened not to pay August salary to any worker who absent from work on Monday in obedience to the Indeginous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order.

The government’s threat is contained in a public announcement issued by the Head of Service, Barry Harry Uduh, on Sunday.

He directed commissioners and permanent secretaries to monitor the situation and report accordingly.

The announcement reads: “The Government of Anambra State has directed that all workers in the State must attend to their duties on Monday 9th August 2021 as failure to do so will result in severe sanctions including loss of salary for the month of August.

“All Hon. Commissioners and…