Gunmen kill another six in Plateau

STILL smarting from the killing of 29 travellers and the reprisal that followed in Plateau State, a militia group, on Tuesday, launched another attack on Irigwe communities in Bassa Local Government Area of the state, killing six.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, during the curfew hour at about 8:45 p.m., stormed Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) of Miango District in Bassa, where they killed five persons. The secretary-general, Irigwe Development Association, Danjuma Auta, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said the people were shocked such an attack could take place during the curfew.

Auta said: “As the Irigwe nation continue to receive attacks from…