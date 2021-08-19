Nigerian Army to increase security awareness at barracks nationwide

Nigerian Army has said it will soon increase the level of security awareness and consciousness within the Barrack communities nationwide.

Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army, Major General Stephenson Olabanji, stated this while declaring opened a three-day seminar with the theme “Security Awareness for Barracks Community: A Prerequisite for Enhanced Barracks Community.”

Speaking at the TRADOC headquarters in Minna, Olabanji said that the military community can no longer live in isolation due to the diverse nature of people who visit the barracks on daily basis.

“We must be deliberate in creating security awareness for our families and friends in the…