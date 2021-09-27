Inter-Ministerial planning committee on EnjoyNigeria Expo seeks N200m funding to host SMEs

The Inter-Ministerial Planning Committee on EnjoyNigeria Expo, a private sector-driven initiative for cultural businesses is soliciting N200 million funding to host Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for export in December 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, the Director, Investment Promotion Department of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Olukemi Arodudu said Nigeria was missing out from the export of cultural or heritage businesses.

“The whole idea behind EnjoyNigeria Expo is the fact that Nigeria has a very rich cultural heritage. A lot of nations in the world are making good money from their cultural heritage but we have taken our traditional businesses for…