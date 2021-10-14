How oil spill, illegal poaching leave Nigeria’s fishing industry vulnerable

Like most countries in West Africa, Nigeria’s coastal waters contain diverse species of fish which contribute to the food and economic security of its people. However, unchecked activities of oil firms and foreign trawler companies have left Nigeria’s fishing sector vulnerable, TOLA ADENUBI reports:

Small-scale fishing operations contribute about 80 percent of locally produced fish and support the livelihoods of 24 million Nigerians. Around 73 per cent of those involved in fisheries in Nigeria are women. The overall GDP contribution from fishing — small scale and industrial — was 0.84 per cent in 2019 and 1.09 per cent in 2020, according to data obtained from the Nigeria’s…