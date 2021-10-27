Why I published a book on Nigeria’s foreign policy since 1960 —Sunday Olagunju

Sunday Olagunju, a former foreign affairs journalist with the Daily Times and General Manager of the defunct Sketch Press Limited, recently published a book, Nigerian Foreign Policy Since 1960. In this interview with Adewale Oshodi, he discusses Nigeria’s foreign policy, how to rebrand the country’s image abroad and how the masses can benefit if Nigeria gets its foreign policy formulation right. Excerpts:

You just published a book, Nigerian Foreign Policy Since 1960. What inspired you into embarking on this project?

First and foremost, as a journalist and as an editor in the Daily Times, I wrote a column, ‘Window on the World,’ for a period of 10 years; that was from…