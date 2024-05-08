Kogi govt identifies four LGAs with low immunisation performance

The Kogi State Government has identified four local government areas with low performance in routine immunisation for outreach sessions.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdlazeez Adams Adeiza made this announcement during a speech commemorating the 2024 African Vaccination Week and fifty years of the expanded programme on immunization in Lokoja.

Adeiza stressed the importance of a coordinated approach to address vaccination challenges in the state.

He expressed gratitude to UNICEF for pledging support to an additional eight local government areas during the vaccination week and assured that the state government is committed to supporting the health of its people.

The Commissioner…