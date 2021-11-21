Kate Henshaw looks ageless in new picture

Award-winning actress and fitness enthusiast, Kate Henshaw has given her fans and friends something to chew about as she dropped a picture from a movie set where she looked as young as ever.

Friends and fans of the 50-year-old but 25-year-old-looking actress have since been showing their disbelief at the fact that she was older than she looked.

Reacting to the picture, comedian and fellow actor, Mr Macaroni has shared the image on his IG story with the caption: “wait, no be Kate Henshaw be this? Abi eye dey pain me?”

Another user with the name @charley_syprus also wrote: “ageless mama with the pretty smile.” “Will this aunty ever grow old? Wow!” another user asked.

In a recent…