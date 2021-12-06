Access Bank wins sustainability award

In recognition of its innovative contributions to the finance and sustainability sector, Access Bank PLC has been honoured with the ‘Best Bank Nigeria’, ‘Best Private Bank Nigeria’, and Pan-African ‘Sustainability Award’ during the 2021 EMEA Finance African Banking Awards.

Commenting on the awards, GMD/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, said, “We, at Access Bank, are dedicated to setting the bar for responsible business practices, demonstrating a corporate brand commitment to tackling social, economic, and environmental challenges as part of our relentless endeavour to offer more than banking.

“This, combined with our vision of becoming the world’s most respected…