OAU student’s death: Hotelier’s family urges restraint, insists patriach not ritualist

The family of the owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Chief Ramon Adedoyin, has called on Nigerians, particularly social media operators to exercise restraint and caution in their reports about and reactions to the death of an MBA student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Mr. Timothy Adegoke, at the hotel.

They also appealed to the security agents, particularly the police to be meticulous and impartial in their ongoing investigations on the matter.

The family made these appeals on Saturday in a statement signed by the family’s lawyer, Mr. Abiodun Williams.

The late Adegoke was reported to have died as a lodger in the hotel but the circumstances leading to that and his…