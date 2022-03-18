NURTW won’t threaten security in Lagos, govt assures

Lagos State government on Thursday allayed the fears being expressed by residents concerning the disagreement between the national and state councils of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), reassuring people of their safety in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, gave this assurance while speaking on Television Continental (TVC) programme: “This Morning,” saying that NURTW as a union of artisans is not a force that cannot be controlled by the government.

This was just as the commissioner disclosed that a committee would be set up to handle the affairs of all parks so that law-abiding citizens can go about their…