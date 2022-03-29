Police kill three kidnappers in Kwara

Kwara State police command says its officers and men in the Tactical Team of the command have succeeded in killing three members of a notorious kidnapping gang said to have been terrorising the state in recent time.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on Tuesday, said that the tactical team of the state Police Command in collaboration with members of the vigilance team and local hunters engaged the kidnappers in the Ejiu community, Obbo-Ile and Osi forests in the Ekiti local government area of the state between 09:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday morning.

The statement also said that one of the neutralized kidnappers was identified as Dogo and…