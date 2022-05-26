Lack of credible data bane of development of basic education

THE Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi has lamented that lack of accurate and reliable data has remained the bane basic education in Nigeria.

Bobboyi decried decrying a situation where education planners and decision-makers have had to make do with data that are not up-to-date or are outrightly falsified.

“The absence of current and reliable data often leads to faulty plans whose objectives are difficult to achieve. It creates a situation where we either over-estimate needs, leading to waste of resources or under-estimation which leads to under-resourcing of programmes or activities,” he said.

He spoke in Abuja at the one-day…