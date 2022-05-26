2023: Omo-Agege Releases 60-Page Agenda to Turn Delta Around



*Promises enduring peace and security in state

*Says he will focus on human capital development

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has released a 60-page work plan to build a new state for the good of all Deltans.

In the document personally signed by him on Wednesday ahead of the party’s governorship primary on Thursday, the ranking Senator described the manifesto as the EDGE to Build a New Delta (BAND), which covers critical areas of governance that would drive his government’s agenda if elected governor during the 2023 general elections.

According to him: “EDGE encapsulates Employment and Empowerment, Good Governance, Development and Enduring Peace and Security. It is a product of profound thought based on my practical experience both in the Executive and Legislative arms of government. Having…