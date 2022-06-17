Gombe commences mass vaccination against measles, meningitis, yellow fever, Covid-19

In line with the administration’s policy of providing quality healthcare to the people of the state, Gombe State Government has flagged off Integrated Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) week featuring the commencement of Mass Vaccination Campaigns against Measles, Meningitis, Yellow Fever and Covid-19 from Friday 17th June to 8th July 2022.

While performing the ceremony at the Gombe Emir’s Palace, on Friday, the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya said that the activity is a move towards improving the health status of the entire population of the state.

Represented by the deputy governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, the governor said that it is also to ensure that the…