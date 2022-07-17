Personal interest, not ideology, driving alliances in political parties —Suleiman, NILDS head

Former Minister of National Planning and incumbent Director General of National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Olanrewaju Suleiman, in this interview with KEHINDE AKINTOLA, speaks on the 2023 general election, political culture in the country and other sundry issues.

What are some of the in-roads made since you took over as the Director General of National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies?

As you rightly know, our institute is more or less the intellectual base of the Nigerian parliament, the think-tank, the academic hub for Nigerian parliament and other critical stakeholders in democracy. It is a democratic institution and it…