CONTROVERSY AT FEDERAL GOVT COLLEGE: How our daughter died 24 hrs after leaving school – A/Ibom parents

THE Management of Federal Government College, Ikot Ekpene, in Ikot Ekpene local government area of Akwa Ibom State has spoken on the death of a student of the college identified as Rita Emmanuel Sunday last month.

According to reports, the 10-year-old JS1 girl was taken to the school’s Sick Bay, which lacked functional medical facilities and specialist to handle her case, and later released to her parents who took her to hospital where she later died.

Some parents whose children are students of the college were even quick to blame the situation on negligence by the Management of the college.

But when Sunday Vanguard visited the school, the Principal, Mr. Jude Ezeogu, explained that the Management takes proper care of students, adding that immediately the deceased (Rita) reported stomach pains, she was taken to the school clinic, where she was first examined by a nurse on duty who discovered she had umbilical hernia.

