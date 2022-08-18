FG restates commitment to partnering UK PACT to improve lives in Niger Delta region

The Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Sharon Ikeazor, has reiterated the commitment of the ministry to partner with the UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transition) and FCDO (Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office) in possible areas that would change the living condition of the people of the Niger Delta region.

According to her, “the collaborative efforts between the Ministry and the British High Commission is to reposition the Niger Delta region for economic empowerment, job creation and sustained livelihood for women and youths in the region.”

Ikeazor stated this when she received in audience the Nigeria Country Lead UK PACT and FCDO…