Cellulant Nigeria assures of its commitment to SME growth

A Pan-African payments company ensuring transactions’ safety, security and integrity, Cellulant Nigeria has pledged its commitment to the growth of Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The Head, SME Sales, Cellulant Nigeria, Ademola Okuleye, gave the assurance during an appearance on Arise TV’s Global Business Report while discussing using technology to improve Nigeria’s SMEs.

Okuleye, who explained that adopting technology will help SMEs reduce operational costs and maximise profit, said Cellulant provides a secure, seamless payment and collection platform that allows them to focus on other business areas.

He explained that technology has been a significant driver…