NCC warns against installation of ‘Mobile Apps Group’ over Trojan, Malware concerns

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has advised against the installation of apps from the offending publisher, the ‘Mobile Apps Group’, whose products were discovered to contain Trojans and adware that are harmful to users and their privacy.

This advice became necessary ollowing the constant introduction of malicious apps into Google Play Store.

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs of the NCC, Reuben Muoka, said NCC-CSIRT’s advisory on the incident disclosed that “The Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) has continued to observe and monitor the constant introduction of malicious mobile…