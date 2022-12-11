How I was brutalised by thugs while shooting, actor laments ordeal

Yoruba actor, Akeem Adeyemi, better known as Sugar boy, has lamented his ordeal at the hands of miscreants in Lagos as he was brutalised by some men suspected to be area boys during a movie shoot.

The actor said he was approached by the miscreants who insisted on fleecing him of some money but he refused to part with his money as he urged them to let them concentrate on their shoot.

His colleague, Wumi Toriola, had raised the alarm on Instagram over the assault by the miscreants out on him while filming at Sawmill, Gbagada in Lagos.

Taking to her verified Instagram page to share a disturbing video of the actor with bloody eyes, she lamented the development and appealed to…