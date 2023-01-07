Gun-shot wounds and doctors – Tribune Online

As a newly qualified doctor I want to know what the law says about treating gun-shot wounds. Am I to treat before informing a doctor or I should treat and then report to a doctor later.

Pius (by SMS)

The Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017, a law that empowers medics to treat patients with gunshot injuries without requesting for Police Report is in existence in Nigeria. It requires that the police must be notified within 2 hours of commencement of treatment. Section 20nof the National Health Act 2014 requires that patients with medical emergencies must NOT be denied care by any…