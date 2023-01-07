LEAKED VIDEO: Empress Njamah’s  love story!





Nollywood actress Empress Njamah, who made her acting debut in 1995, has always been in the news for the wrong reason following her soured relationships with men.

Recall that the chubby actress made headlines in 2009, after her ex-boyfriend and militant singer, Timaya attacked her at a popular church in Lagos, demanding for the keys to the car he claimed that the actress removed from his house without his permission.

The show of shame, which stunned many is still fresh in the minds of some people. The incident left several members of the house of God bruised and disenchanted.

The singer, however, was manhandled, handcuffed and subsequently detained by the FESTAC police for conducting himself in a manner that breached public peace.

Meanwhile, trouble started after Timaya reportedly heard that the Empress was getting married to another man in the said Church. He quickly stormed the church to disrupt the phantom wedding. But unknown to the singer, the much talked…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper