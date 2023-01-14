NGOs train schoolgirls on safe menstrual hygiene practices, donate free sanitary pads

UK-based non-governmental organisations, Being A Muslim Black Girl (BMBG) and the Feed The Vulnerable Families in Nigeria Foundation (FTVF) have trained students at Wesley Girls Secondary School, Alagomeji, Yaba on safe menstrual hygiene practices.

At the event, the students were exposed to diseases that occur in unhygienic females during their monthly flows while advising them on the types of foods to consume and not to take during the period.

The participating students who were also given free sanitary pads were educated on how best to use them

BMBG founder, Khadeejah Kuku, enlightened the students about premenstrual syndromes (PMS) which refer to the symptoms that come a few…